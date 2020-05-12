Grad

Marcus Demetrius Jackson, of Frankfort, recently graduated from West Kentucky Community and Technical College with a certificate in Business Administration.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spring commencement was canceled. The college is planning a combined spring and fall commencement on Dec. 19.

