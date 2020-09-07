Jacob Hogan, a junior at Franklin County High School, represented the school and the state of Kentucky at the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) World Leadership Congress (WLC) this summer.
The weeklong conference was moved to a virtual gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 250 students from 37 states and 11 countries were selected to be WLC ambassadors. Hogan was chosen for the WLC scholarship after an application process and two individual interviews during the state HOBY conference in June.
He was named FCHS Outstanding Leadership Recipient for the 2019-20 school year. He's also a member of the BETA club, DECA, Choristers, baseball team, golf team and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Hogan is son of Doug and Lana Hogan of Frankfort.
