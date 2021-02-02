Benjamin T. Jealous, president of People for the American Way (PFAW) will be the keynote speaker at Kentucky State University’s Heritage Assembly on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Benjamin T. Jealous

Jealous was chosen in 2008 as the youngest-ever president and CEO of the NAACP. According to the PFAW website, Jealous doubled the NAACP budget, grew its base of online activists by hundreds of thousands and increased its donors eightfold. In 2013, Jealous was named Marylander of the Year by the Baltimore Sun. In 2018, Jealous was the Democratic nominee for the governor of Maryland. Jealous took the reins as president of PFAW in June 2020. 

A graduate of Columbia University and Oxford, where he was a Rhodes Scholar, Jealous has also taught at Princeton and the University of Pennsylvania.

K-State President M. Christopher Brown II will also present the Access Heritage Award, the Academic Heritage Award, the Athletics Heritage Award and the Agricultural Heritage Award.

Jealous will also engage with Kentucky State students following the Heritage Assembly in a private event recognizing key individuals that helped shape the University's history and celebrating its bright future-forward. 

The public is welcome to view the event on Zoom by using the meeting code 980 1850 3350 and the passcode 391226.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription