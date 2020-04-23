Jacqueline Jean (JJ) Pettibone hasn’t been in school long, but she’s made a big impression.
A preschooler at Westridge Elementary, JJ has been selected the WesBanco Student of the Week.
“JJ has shown exceptional behavior in the classroom by being a friend to everyone and coming up with solutions between peer to peer conflicts," said her teacher, Abbey Sheets, who nominated her. “She always has an idea in mind, and is curious and has a desire to learn.”
JJ, 4, is the daughter of Raymond and Shanna Pettibone.
SJ: What has been the hardest part of going to school at home?
JJ: I miss Ms. Abbey (Sheets) and (aide) Ms. Carla (Lynn).
SJ: Has there been anything you've liked about going to school at home?
JJ: All the snacks and bike-riding breaks.
SJ: What is your favorite subject in school?
JJ: Playing pretend and make pictures.
SJ: What do you like to do in your spare time?
JJ: Go bike riding, jump on the trampoline, swing on my gymnastics bar, color letters, watch TV and eat lollipops.
SJ: How do you stay in touch with your friends?
JJ: Zoom meetings and mailing letters.
