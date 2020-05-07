Emma Johnson has excelled in the classroom and on the field this year.
A fifth grader at Second Street School, Emma is a member of the Frankfort Middle dance team and girls soccer team, and she’s been selected as this week’s WesBanco Student of the Week.
“Emma is constantly striving to be her best self, both in the fifth-grade classroom and as an athlete for Frankfort Middle,” said Amy Dungan, a teacher at Second Street who nominated Emma.
“She goes above and beyond to master grade-level standards and works diligently to understand more challenging content. She is cooperative and is a leader in the classroom, and is very responsible for her assignments. She respectfully asks questions, always seeking to learn more.”
Emma is the daughter of Joe and Lindsey Johnson.
SJ: I understand you play soccer for Frankfort Middle and are on the dance team. What do you see as the benefits of participating in extracurricular activities?
Emma: The benefits are getting exercise and seeing all my friends while we are doing something we all love.
SJ: What has been the hardest part of not playing soccer this spring?
Emma: The hardest part has probably been not getting to see my friends and get quality time practicing with them.
SJ: What is your favorite subject at school and why is it your favorite?
Emma: My favorite subject is math. Math is my favorite subject because it is fun and I am very good at it.
SJ: What has been the biggest challenge of not going to school in-person?
Emma: The biggest challenge has probably been not being able to communicate with my friends and teachers as much. Also, not getting to play any sports.
SJ: What have you done in your spare time while being healthy at home?
Emma: I have been going on walks, working out and I am also learning how to play the guitar. One of my favorite things I have done is made gifts for my friends to show them how much I miss them.
