In a brief meeting of the Kentucky State University Board of Regents Thursday afternoon, it was announced that interim President Dr. Ronald A. Johnson would be transitioned out of the leadership role at the university, and be named senior presidential advisor to incoming leader Dr. Koffi Akakpo.

Dr. Ronald A. Johnson

Dr. Ronald A. Johnson

While Akapo’s tenure at KSU will not start until July 1, Johnson’s role will be to facilitate the transition of power and create what Regents Chair Tammi Dukes termed “a seamless move."

dailey.jpeg

Dr. Michael Dailey

