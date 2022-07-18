Josh Scott, 16, a junior at Western Hills High School, has entered the USA Mullet Championships 2022 Teen Division. Scott has been growing his mullet masterpiece he named "Kentucky Waterfall" since 2019.

The contest supports the charity Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids Michigan Inc. If he wins, Scott plans to donate his prize money to his church, Westview Baptist.

Josh Scott.jpeg

Josh Scott (Photo submitted)

Scott is a 4.0 student at WHHS. He is a member of the football and track teams, he serves as sophomore class president, a BETA Club Junior Representative, a FCA student leader and is a member of Spanish Club.

Vote for Scott's mullet by liking his photo in the 2022 Teen Division photo album on the USA Mullet Championships Facebook page. Voting for the first round closes at midnight on July 20.

Scott is the son of Matt and Lisa Scott.

