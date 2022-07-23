Franklin County and Western Hills were battling for a trophy Friday night, but the outcome wasn’t as important as the journey.

Two cars, modified by automotive tech students at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center, competed in the Franklin County Fair’s Young-N-Wreckless demolition derby at Lakeview Park’s Motorsports Arena.

072322.Demolition Derby_ly.jpg

Justin Lines, left, driving the Western Hills car, and his brother, Jeremy Lines, driving the Franklin County car, battle during Friday's demolition derby at the Franklin County Fair. The brothers were driving cars modified by the automotive tech students at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
072322.Lines Brothers_ly.jpg

Justin Lines, left, checks out the Franklin County car as his brother, Jeremy Lines, exits the vehicle during Friday's demolition derby at the Franklin County Fair. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
072322.FCHS car_ly.jpg

The Franklin County car prior to competing in the demolition derby. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
072322.WHHS car_ly.jpg

The Western Hills car before competing in Friday's demolition derby at the Franklin County Fair. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription