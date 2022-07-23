Justin Lines, left, driving the Western Hills car, and his brother, Jeremy Lines, driving the Franklin County car, battle during Friday's demolition derby at the Franklin County Fair. The brothers were driving cars modified by the automotive tech students at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County and Western Hills were battling for a trophy Friday night, but the outcome wasn’t as important as the journey.
Two cars, modified by automotive tech students at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center, competed in the Franklin County Fair’s Young-N-Wreckless demolition derby at Lakeview Park’s Motorsports Arena.
“They did a magnificent job,” Jeremy Lines, who drove the FCHS car, said about the FCCTC students. “This was phenomenal.”
“This was tough competition against tough cars,” said Jeremy’s brother, Justin Lines, who drove the WHHS car. “They did a good job.”
The two cars competed the first heat. Neither won the heat, but Franklin County won the trophy by staying in the competition a few minutes longer than the WHHS car.
“I’m very proud of my kids,” said Ryan Shouse, automotive technician instructor at FCCTC. “I couldn’t ask for a better bunch of kids to work with this year. They just do anything I want them to do.”
This is the first year for the project, which was the brainchild of Shouse. He told the students about the demolition derby after Christmas break.
About 30 students, along with sponsors and district administrators, attended the demolition derby.
“I am so proud of our automotive students working on this incredible project together,” said Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp, who was at the event. “They showed both collaboration and competition and how those things can work together.”
Shouse said support for the project was crucial.
“Mr. Sanders (FCCTC principal John Sanders) was here,” Shouse said. “So were board members, Mr. Kopp and sponsors. I couldn’t do this without the support of the staff and administration.”
Other FCCTC classes that worked on the cars were the welding classes and the information technology classes, which did the decals for the cars.
One of the welding students who worked on the car is the son of Jeremy Lines.
It was decided early on in the project not to have students drive in the competition. That fell to the Lines brothers, long-time friends of Shouse and FCHS graduates.
Jeremy has been competing in demolition derbies for four years while Justin was competing for the first time in 20 years.
The pair flipped a coin to decide who would drive which car.
“Alma maters aside, this was for the kids,” Justin said. “This was an opportunity for them, and everybody wins.”
Shouse plans to have his students work on another project next year for a Franklin County Fair motorsports event. It hasn’t been determined what that project will be.
Much like determining drivers, the cars for Friday’s derby were assigned to schools by drawing a name out of a hat. The FCHS car was a 2002 Nissan Maxima, and the WHHS a 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue.
“They were going to be scrapped before,” Shouse said, “but we got a little fun out of them. They’ll be scrapped out now, and the money they bring in will be put into next year’s project.”
