Former Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II unveiled a Quattro Cavalli replica on campus in this 2020 State Journal file photo. The horses are positioned to be looking toward the Capitol Rotunda.
A Franklin Circuit Court judge sided with The State Journal in a lawsuit brought by the Kentucky State University Foundation (KSUF), which claimed it was not a public agency and therefore not required to release several records requested by the newspaper.
Among the records The State Journal is seeking are payments made to former K-State President M. Christopher Brown II as well as payments made to fund his travel and birthday parties. The newspaper also requested records of payments of more than $1,500 made to any entity or individual.
The KSU Foundation, which is a nonprofit agency that accepts donations from any source for the purpose of benefiting the university, denied those requests on the argument that it is not subject to state open records law because it is not a public agency.
“If the principal (KSU) is subject to the Open Records Act, then the agent (KSU Foundation) must also be subject to the Open Records Act,” Judge Phillip Shepherd wrote in his opinion and order, which was submitted Thursday.
“The court opined that as an ‘arm of KSU [that exists solely] for the purpose of fundraising and support of KSU’s students, faculty, programs and mission,’ the foundation is accountable to the public through its records,” said Amye Bensenhaver, an open government advocate who served as an assistant attorney general under six Kentucky attorneys general.
How we got here
The State Journal submitted its original open records request to the KSUF seeking records regarding Brown’s expenses and any payments of more than $1,500 in May 2021. The foundation denied the request and the newspaper filed an appeal to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) in September.
During the appeal process, the KSUF argued that it was not a public agency because it receives no public funding and is not controlled by the university. The foundation claimed it has changed its structure since the Kentucky Supreme Court determined in 1992 — under nearly identical circumstances with Frankfort Publishing Co. — that the KSUF is a public agency under the Kentucky Open Records Act and has full control over deciding whether to grant KSU’s disbursement requests.
The Office of the Attorney General relied upon that 1992 Kentucky Supreme Court decision, in which the court ruled that the KSUF is a public agency, to make its determination, despite the fact that the foundation noted it had made subsequent organizational changes since that ruling 30 years ago.
“From the evidence in this record, the Foundation appears to be the same entity it was in 1989, prior to the Court’s holding in Kentucky State University Foundation Inc. that the foundation is a public agency,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew Ray wrote, opining in favor of The State Journal. “… The foundation’s claim that it is a different entity than the one before the court in 1992 is not supported by the record before this office.”
In the absence of that evidence the Office of the Attorney General found that the KSUF is still a public agency and required to provide responsive records.
The following month, the foundation — represented by Frankfort attorney Ed Logan of Logan Burch & Fox — appealed the OAG decision in hopes that the Franklin Circuit Court would assert that the KSU Foundation is not a public agency and wouldn’t need to release the records requested by The State Journal.
Logan claimed in the appeal that the attorney general’s office failed to properly interpret state law in deeming the KSU Foundation a public agency.
“This interpretation violates the plain meaning of the text of the Open Records Act,” Logan wrote. “The position of the attorney general specifically ignores a requirement that a board must be ‘established, created, and controlled by a public agency’ to be subject to the act.”
The court opinion and order
Dinsmore & Shohl attorneys Jeremy Rogers and Suzanne Marino, who represented The State Journal, convinced the court that the KSU Foundation “exists to further the mission of KSU, and to implement policies that support KSU, its students and programs. It has no other reason for existence. So long as the KSU Foundation has the primary purpose of supporting KSU, and it holds and distributes its funds for the sole benefit of KSU, it must be ‘an agency thereof’ for purposes of the Open Records Act.”
"We are pleased that the Court reached the correct result," Marino said. "While it is unfortunate that The State Journal was forced to re-litigate an issue that the Kentucky Supreme Court decided 30 years ago, the Court’s ruling is a win for public accountability."
In his ruling, Shepherd cited that the KSU Foundation falls under two of the 11 subsections of KRS 61.870 because it is “established, created and controlled by the university” and the manner with which “its board is appointed.”
“This is a clear victory for open government in Kentucky made possible, in part, through the efforts of Kentucky Open Government Coalition directors Austin Horn and Jeremy Rogers, and the courage and commitment of the State Journal,” Bensenhaver added.
The foundation was directed to provide copies of the requested documents to the newspaper within 10 days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.