A Franklin Circuit Court judge sided with The State Journal in a lawsuit brought by the Kentucky State University Foundation (KSUF), which claimed it was not a public agency and therefore not required to release several records requested by the newspaper.

Among the records The State Journal is seeking are payments made to former K-State President M. Christopher Brown II as well as payments made to fund his travel and birthday parties. The newspaper also requested records of payments of more than $1,500 made to any entity or individual.

Former Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II unveiled a Quattro Cavalli replica on campus in this 2020 State Journal file photo. The horses are positioned to be looking toward the Capitol Rotunda. 
