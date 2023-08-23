On Aug. 19, eight Junior Cattlemen traveled to the Kentucky State Fair.

While at the fair, they received a behind the scenes tour into the show ring given by Franklin County Extension Agent Keenan Bishop.

082423 Junior cattlemen

In the front row, from left, are Michael Owens, Amber Roudonis, Charleston Akers and Beau Ramsey. In the back row, from left to right, are Lily McKeehan, Jacob Moore, Commissioner Ryan Quarles, William McKeehan, Landon Moore, Advisor Crystal Harrod and Advisor Ally Harrod. (Photo submitted)

