A Kentucky State University grad became the youngest Black mayor in Illinois.

Twenty-nine-year-old Darren E. Bryant received 52% of the votes in the Village of Robbins mayoral race last month.

“It feels good, but it’s a part of me and my DNA being from Robbins,” he said. “Robbins has a history of African American pioneers, and once being a center of black culture in Illinois is astonishing. This is the people’s victory more so than mine, and it feels amazing to get it done for the people.”

At K-State, Bryant served as Junior Class President for the Student Government Association. After graduation, he returned to Robbins to serve as Commissioner and Vice President at Robbins Park District. At the age of 25, he was elected as Village Trustee of Robbins.

