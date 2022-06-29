Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents gathered virtually on Monday morning for a special-called meeting to approve several agenda items, including the 2022-23 fiscal year’s Operating Educational and General (unrestricted) Budget and Tuition and Fees.
KSU’s Chief Financial Officer Gerald Shields led the board through each of the agenda items and gave a presentation on the operating budget as well as tuition and fees.
Shields noted that KSU’s Finance and Administration Division has undergone significant personnel reductions throughout the campus, where currently eight positions are looking to be filled.
Tuition and fees
The board unanimously approved tuition and fees for FY 2022-23, where tuition and fees will increase by 2%.
There will be no mandatory course and materials fee for the upcoming year and all other fees remained the same. However, students in the upcoming year will pay for their own books instead of the cost being covered by the university, according to Shields.
The 2% increase resulted in a total of $3,927 within in-state tuition and fees and $5,891 within non-residents.
FY 2022-23 operating E&G (unrestricted) budget
Two charts for the FY 2021-22’s board approved E&G (unrestricted) budget and budget to actual showed comparisons between both sources of revenue and expenditures by unit.
The total revenue source (unrestricted) as budgeted is going to fall short, according to Shields, showing a deficit as of May 31 of over $1 million.
“There will be some increase with summer school dollars, but it will not be enough to meet the total amount of the source of revenue that was actually budgeted,” Shields said.
As for expenditures by unit, some units went over their allotted board approved budget, with a board approved budget of over $41 million and the actual as of May 31 at over $38 million.
Shields said he projects a loss of $1-2 million with his current findings for FY 2021-22.
The board unanimously approved FY 2022-23’s operating E&G (unrestricted) budget of $41 million in projected revenue and $40 million in expenditures, leaving $1 million in total contingency and reserve funds. $16 million of the revenue is projected to come from tuition and fees.
With only $1 million left over for room to budge, Regent Edward Hatchett, who is also chair of the finance and administration committee, expressed concern toward the budget not being realistic due to the current financial status of KSU.
“We are being asked to take what I perceive to be the first most important step that any enterprise has to take for sound financial management and that is approving a budget, a realistic budget. The second thing of course is tailoring the spending to that budget so it doesn’t exceed it,” Hatchett said.
Hatchett added over the last three years, KSU has had a deficit spending of $24.6 million.
“I’m not sure this budget adequately takes into consideration the financial crisis that we are in,” Hatchett continued. “But I do want to say to the board that our finance and administration committee is going to work very hard in the next two or three months to see to it that the incoming president gets the necessary information so that we can amend this budget, because I am very confident that we’re going to have to amend this budget very quickly after it’s adopted, because in my view, this particular budget that we’re looking at is not realistic.”
The board also approved to remove the Thorobred Promise Tuition Program, which was first introduced in 2018 that encouraged new, first-year undergraduate students to finish college in four years with a flat-tuition rate due to not having “any type of participation” according to Shields.
