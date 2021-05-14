A Frankfort attorney has been appointed to the Juvenile Justice Advisory Board.

Gov. Andy Beshear named Laura Karem, an attorney at the Department of Public Advocacy, was named to the board. Her term will expire Sept. 15, 2024.

