The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is looking to fill 14 vacancies on the 2021-22 Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council, a group that provides input to the state commissioner of education.
Public school students in grades 10-12 are encouraged to apply for the positions of the year-long program. The group will meet with the commissioner and KDE staff to discuss how decisions made at the state level are affecting students throughout the state and provide feedback from a student perspective.
KDE is seeking students for the council who have innovative ideas and thoughtful insight into how schools and student achievement can be improved. Students who represent the diverse academic, geographic, demographic and school-size variables for Kentucky are encouraged to apply.
Students selected to serve on the council represent each of the seven Supreme Court districts, and at least one student from the Kentucky School for the Blind, the Kentucky School for the Deaf and students enrolled in a career and technical education pathway. Students selected for the council may serve consecutive one-year terms as long as they remain eligible to serve.
A committee of KDE appointed representatives will review and score all applications based on the answers provided. Top scoring applicants will be invited to interview for a position on the council; appointments will be determined by how well the applicants communicate their ideas and goals.
The application deadline is March 12. Interested students apply by filling out the google form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdMICgzjo_Uqoo0mfCn5bgkQDPvggBGr5FM9LLccm9iCJ7bRQ/viewform
