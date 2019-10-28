Kentucky’s top law schools will visit Kentucky State University to recruit students on Tuesday.
The state’s tier 1 and tier 2 law schools, including the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville and Northern Kentucky University, will meet students and other Frankfort residents about starting law classes in the spring or next fall. Senior admissions directors will represent most of the law schools.
Admissions counselors will speak and give presentations on their respective law schools and the students’ experience at those schools in the Hathaway Hall auditorium, or HH 123, from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday. Attendees can get some free "swag," like pens or T-shirts, during the event.