Kentucky State University alumni had chance to voice concerns and ask questions to the presidential search committee during a town hall Zoom meeting Tuesday.
KSU is looking for a president to replace Dr. M. Christopher Brown II, who resigned in July 2021.
Alumni spoke about avoiding issues that have plagued the school since the last presidential search.
“I have a couple of major concerns from past presidential candidates and those chosen as new leaders of Kentucky State University,” an alumni wrote in an email read by Stephen Mason, the committee chairman.
“The first concern is that a simple Google search on the final candidate selected would have revealed a history of financial misconduct and socially unacceptable behavior. If the current board and search committee members are unfamiliar with the Google search process, please reach out to someone.”
Prior to coming to Kentucky State, Brown had served as president of Alcorn State University. He resigned from Alcorn State in 2013 amid an investigation into university purchasing practices.
In 2022, the Kentucky General Assembly passed HB 250, which gave $23 million to Kentucky State to cover its financial shortfall.
“I’m the class of 1972, and I’ve witnessed my beloved university go through a lot of trauma due to the presidents who have not had KSU’s best interest at heart,” Melanie Nunn said. “So my question is, if there is no satisfactory candidate available at this time, will the search be extended because I don’t want the best of the worst to serve as the president.”
Mason said the board of regents is the only entity that could answer that question.
“Historically the board of regents has been the problem,” Nunn said. “We were the last graduating class of Kentucky State College, and I remember Gov. (John Y.) Brown promising us that Kentucky State College, University would always remain a viable part of Kentucky’s educational system because even back in ’68 through ’72, they were trying to make it an extension of UK, and I just feel like the board of regents has not had a love for our history and what we can do, so that’s my issue, and I know it’s out of your hands, but I just needed to voice that.”
Regent Tammi Dukes, who is the co-chair of the search committee and a graduate of KSU, was on the Zoom meeting.
“Ms. Nunn, I totally understand your frustration, I totally understand your point of view on this, and the board is really taking this presidential search seriously,” Dukes said. “We wanted to make sure everyone is involved in this process and that everything is transparent, and so your sentiments are not falling on deaf ears. We do hear you and we’re making sure we’re addressing all of the issues that the university has encountered in the past so we don’t repeat them.”
Dr. Mary Evans Sias resigned as president at Kentucky State in 2014 after serving in that position for 10 years.
Since then KSU has had six presidents, including four interim or acting presidents.
“Are we approaching this presidential search differently than the ones in the past?” Tracey Bush asked. “I feel like this has become very familiar and we haven’t been able to find someone who’s a good fit for Kentucky State, so I didn’t know if we were approaching this differently, and also, is longevity with candidates a priority?
“We’ve done this merry-go-round for awhile, so that’s why I asked if we’re approaching this presidential search differently and looking for a president to be around for awhile.”
Richard Graves, the president of the Kentucky State University National Alumni Association and a member of the search committee, said those questions would be asked of presidential candidates.
“I think it’s a great question, and it’s something we’ll form as a question as we talk to the candidates,” he told Bush. “I’ll make sure that’s something I bring as a concern.”
Kevin Reese asked about another concern with the search process.
“Are we recycling candidates from previous searches or are we looking for a new crop of people?” he asked. “Because we tend to recycle HBCU presidents over and over again, and then we come to the same conclusion. Are we looking for younger candidates? What’s the thought, if there is one?”
Mason said that’s not the committee’s primary thought.
“We were given criteria the board wants to see in a candidate,” he said, “and we’re trying to filter candidates based on that criteria.”
“I will make sure as I represent the alumni because I’m hearing it very loud and clear,” Graves said. “Basically we don’t want recycled candidates is what I’ve heard from several alums.”
Tuesday’s town hall was the second of four scheduled. A town hall for the community took place Wednesday, and one for students is scheduled for next week.
The committee’s goal is to come up with a selection of five candidates by April 26.
Carol Walker asked a question on behalf of William Calhoun that pointed to past problems.
“Are there moral and ethical imperatives for the presidential candidates?” Walker asked.
“Absolutely,” Dukes replied.
The following evening, a handful of residents and stakeholders appeared at the community forum at City Hall.
Concerns voiced by attendees included a focus on the turnaround in the presidential position at KSU, the relationship between the regents and the president, as well as what steps will be taken in the vetting process to make sure candidates are a good fit.
Focus on Race Relations-Frankfort's Kristie Powe asked Mason to include questions to candidates such as "do they see KSU as a thriving university or a failing one?" and "do they know the history of KSU and the history of Frankfort?"
Concerns were also raised by Powe and others as to why the regents have yet to hold a public meeting with Mason explaining that due to the fact that many regents do not live in the immediate area, Zoom has been the most effective way to meet.
It was also noted that prior to Wednesday's meeting that the regents have met more than 20 times since they were appointed, when previously many boards only met quarterly.
KSU president search committee seems to have a record of bringing in a lot of George Santos’es ? Glitz and glamour with a lot of plaques and mail orders credentials ? Just a suggestion- I’m on the outside looking in . Some one with family ties and roots close by makes sense to me .
