Kentucky State University alumni had chance to voice concerns and ask questions to the presidential search committee during a town hall Zoom meeting Tuesday.

KSU is looking for a president to replace Dr. M. Christopher Brown II, who resigned in July 2021.

KSU academic logo

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription