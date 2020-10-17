More than 200 Kentucky State University graduates officially earned their degrees Friday during the spring 2020 commencement convocation at Alumni Stadium.
Rev. Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia and founding pastor of Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore, Maryland, who received the Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree from Kentucky State, delivered the commencement address.
Derek Roberts, who finished with a computer science degree, was the class valedictorian.
The average age for a bachelor’s graduate is 22 and the average age for a master’s graduate is 32; the oldest graduate — George Watkins — is 63 years old. Twenty-one states are represented in the graduating class, as well as graduates from the Congo and Saudia Arabia.
KSU President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II honored and acknowledged the golden graduates of the class of 1970, celebrating their 50th anniversary, with Alazene Walker Johnson providing the class response.
Musical guests included KeKe Wyatt and Poppa Hussein.
Kentucky State University also recognized its 2020 Founder’s Day award winners.
Dr. Carl H. Smith received the John Henry Jackson Achievement Award. Brigadier General Henry L. Huntley received the Rufus Ballard Atwood Heritage Award. W. Ronald Lilly received the Kentucky State University Thorobred Award. BMW Academy in Lexington received the Jackson Hall Award. Jason Fullman, Sheila Burton Mason, David Neville and Katrisha Waldridge received the Presidential Citation for Excellence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.