More than 200 Kentucky State University graduates officially earned their degrees Friday during the spring 2020 commencement convocation at Alumni Stadium.

Rev. Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia and founding pastor of Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore, Maryland, who received the Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree from Kentucky State, delivered the commencement address.

Derek Roberts, who finished with a computer science degree, was the class valedictorian.

The average age for a bachelor’s graduate is 22 and the average age for a master’s graduate is 32; the oldest graduate — George Watkins — is 63 years old. Twenty-one states are represented in the graduating class, as well as graduates from the Congo and Saudia Arabia.

KSU President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II honored and acknowledged the golden graduates of the class of 1970, celebrating their 50th anniversary, with Alazene Walker Johnson providing the class response.

Musical guests included KeKe Wyatt and Poppa Hussein.

Kentucky State University also recognized its 2020 Founder’s Day award winners. 

Dr. Carl H. Smith received the John Henry Jackson Achievement Award. Brigadier General Henry L. Huntley received the Rufus Ballard Atwood Heritage Award. W. Ronald Lilly received the Kentucky State University Thorobred Award. BMW Academy in Lexington received the Jackson Hall Award. Jason Fullman, Sheila Burton Mason, David Neville and Katrisha Waldridge received the Presidential Citation for Excellence.

