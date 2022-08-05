baseball_ABCA.jpg

The Kentucky State University baseball team has earned the 2021-22 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award.

The Thorobreds were one of the more than 420 collegiate programs recognized with this year's award.

