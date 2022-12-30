In October, the Kentucky State University Board of Regents approved a declaration of emergency relating to facility conditions on campus.

On Wednesday, the board approved a Sodexo personal service contract and management agreement during a special-called meeting.

123122.KSU-SodexoCosts.jpg

This is the breakdown of the budget for Kentucky State University's proposed contract with Sodexo.
123122.KSU-APPAgrade.jpg

This is the APPA grading scale used to grade facilities at universities. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription