In October, the Kentucky State University Board of Regents approved a declaration of emergency relating to facility conditions on campus.
On Wednesday, the board approved a Sodexo personal service contract and management agreement during a special-called meeting.
“We have to re-skill, we have to re-tune in order to, in our case, establish a competitive edge because we have to be able to attract, recruit, retain and graduate students, and if we don’t we’re not fulfilling our mission,” Dr. Daarel Burnette, chief of staff and interim executive vice president, finance and business affairs, said during a presentation to the board.
At October’s regular quarterly meeting, regents viewed photos that showed compromised floors with water damage and/or broken tiles, overflowing trash bins and decaying concrete steps, among other issues.
That led to the declaration of emergency relating to facilities, management and custodial services at the university.
The contract with Sodexo, which provides facilities management, is for one calendar year at a cost of $3.06 million.
KSU currently has seven custodians on staff to care for over 21 buildings on the 170-acre campus.
The contract with Sodexo would result in the addition of 27 custodians.
Kentucky State’s current employees will retain their positions.
“They’re great, great people,” Burnette said of the current staff. “They’re doing the best with the limited knowledge they have received in the past.
“This is what this personal service agreement is going to bring us, an extensive training program that gets their skill sets up to the point to tackle these issues or raise the concern so that we can decide how to approach getting them repaired.”
The Association of Physical Plant Administrators (APPA) has a grading system for university facilities going from 1 to 5.
APPA 1 is orderly, spotlessness; followed by APPA 2, orderly tidiness; APPA 3, casual inattention; APPA 4, moderate dinginess; and APPA 5, unkempt neglect.
Kentucky State graded worse than APPA 5 in custodial, grounds and maintenance.
“When you talk about what keeps you up at night, this keeps me up at night,” Darryl Thompson, director of government relations, told the board. “We didn’t start working on this today to try to get these services here. We’ve known since we took over this area of the campus we needed this stuff yesterday.”
Deferred maintenance has been a key issue with the condition of facilities at Kentucky State.
“One of the things that’s important, is part of the reasons we have many of the problems, is because no one was looking and watching and writing reports and telling people what was going on before we actually had the major calamities that we’ve seen,” KSU Interim President Dr. Ronald Johnson said.
KSU anticipates signing a contract with Sodexo in January and beginning work immediately with a plan to have the school’s facilities graded at APPA 3 by fall 2023 when students return to campus.
Johnson told the board the contract will have to go to the state’s contract review committee and be approved before work can begin. The committee meets on Jan. 10.
“If the contract review committee approves it, Sodexo can immediately begin working on that day,” he said. “We’re operating with the expectation that will happen. If that doesn’t happen, then there are further steps we’ve been advised by CPE (Council on Postsecondary Education) that we would take to move this process along.”
Of the nine regents attending the meeting, eight voted to approve the contract. The dissenting vote was cast by Regent Edward Hatchett, who voiced concern that the agreement is a no-bid contract.
“There’s an elephant in this room that I want to address,” Hatchett said before the vote was taken. “I’m at one with everybody that we have a crisis with regard to our management of the physical facilities.
“My only concern about this action item is it’s a no-bid contract, and given the university’s situation and our knowledge of the legislature’s antipathy toward no-bid contracts, I think we risk unintended consequences by choosing this route.”
Thompson pointed out the seriousness of the situation made the no-bid approach the better way to go.
“If the house is burning, we didn’t go order new furniture to decorate the house,” Thompson said. “We declared that we needed to put the fire out, and by doing so that’s why the no-bid approach was used. That’s something that members of the General Assembly can clearly see, that our current state declared we go this route to put the fire out. Otherwise the building burns down.”
If the school must get bids on the contract, estimates are it would be March or April before work could begin.
“Mr. Chairman, I bring it up because I simply don’t want the board to be unaware of the antipathy the General Assembly has against no-bid contracts,” Hatchett said. “I’ve had a lot of professional contracts in the commonwealth, and they (no-bid contracts) are almost never looked upon favorably.
“And everybody’s house is always burning down, that’s the response I remember so many times. I simply want this board to understand there’s certainly a possibility the contract review subcommittee might disapprove it.”
Voting to approve the contract were regents Gerald Patton, Herman Walston, Michael Adams Jr., Tammi Dukes, Edward Fields, Jason Moseley, Charles Moyer and Savion Briggs.
“This contract is designed to deal with the emergency that the board has recognized and declared so that we can get out of this situation where we are constantly battling yesterday’s problems,” Johnson said. “If we have to spend another six months battling yesterday’s problems, there’s no way that we can get to tomorrow.”
