The Kentucky State University Board of Regents had a chance to endorse the proposed management improvement plan presented by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education Wednesday at the board’s quarterly meeting.
Voicing concerns about the cost of the plan and who would be doing the work, the board passed a motion offered by Regent Charles Moyer.
“The Board of Regents of Kentucky State University supports the continued development of an appropriately funded management improvement plan in cooperation with the CPE” was the motion passed by the board.
“It has to make sense in the context of where we are going,” KSU Interim President Dr. Ronald Johnson said. “There are certain things in there that make a lot of sense, that we need to do. The question is who’s in charge of what, what money gets allocated? I don’t know.”
The passage of HB 250 this spring, which included a $23 million loan to KSU, requires CPE to create and oversee a management improvement plan. The plan is due to be submitted to the General Assembly by Nov. 1, and there are eight areas the plan is required to address.
“I’m just a guy on the ground, saying I understand what the bill requires,” Johnson said. “I also understand what’s on the agenda. That doesn’t mean this board can’t have a conversation about whatever it wants to related to this matter and so I would just say I would have to have further discussions with them to make sure they understand what it is they’re asking us to do, and what resources are going to be made available to do it.”
Travis Powell, vice president and general counsel for CPE, made a presentation on the plan at Wednesday’s board meeting.
“There’s about 70 different objectives throughout the eight areas, and some of those have sub-areas, so there’s plenty to do here the next three years, which is the length of the plan,” Powell said.
“The plan requires that there be specific measurable goals, objectives and benchmarks for each of the improvement areas, a process for monitoring the progress for meeting those goals, and terms and conditions for termination of the plan. You won’t see anything in here about that yet. I think we’re too far removed to really decide when that would be, but we’ll get to that at some point.”
The plan addresses a comprehensive cataloging and review of university policies and procedures to ensure efficiency and compliance with state and federal law, guidelines for salary range and benefits for all faculty, staff and administrators, mandatory board member training and development, academic program offerings and course offerings, faculty productivity guidelines, accounting and fiscal reporting, student academic progress and results, campus climate surveys with feedback from students, staff, faculty and administrators, and the development of enhancement of online offerings.
“This is an excellent way for us to really get things off the ground the way that we need to and is very comprehensive,” Regent Tammi Dukes told Powell. “The other part of this is the monetary part because all of this will cost additional money in addition to how we’re operating right now. Hopefully we’ll have that support to be able to get a lot of this accomplished.”
Powell said some funding is available.
“First of all we do have incentive funding that we can provide with some of these things, and we’re deciding where those funds will be allocated,” he said. “We have $5 million in the first fiscal year and then $10 million in fiscal year 24. So we do have some incentive funding, but a lot of this stuff are things that would be part of your normal operations, that should be done anyway, not outside of what you should be doing.
“We’ll certainly work with you on it. We’ll get into more detail when we find out where the gaps may be, but not all of this will be paid with incentive funding. Some of it will be covered by current operational funds because these are things that need to be done anyway in any high functioning institution, but we are sensitive to that, and we do have some money to help.”
The Board of Regents doesn’t have to sign off on the plan, and CPE will have a board meeting on Oct. 31 to adopt it.
“The KSU board is not required to approve the plan, but we want your feedback, and if you’re willing to give your support we’d love to have it,” Powell said.
The board has this week to go over the plan and get some comments back to CPE.
“Then we’ll take the next week, work with Dr. Johnson and his staff to go over some of those deadlines, to see if those seem reasonable,” Powell said.
Board members will have a copy at the end of next week of a spreadsheet which Powell said would outline all the different objectives, include deadlines for when the objectives are due, if there’s any benchmarks or goals in those, and if there’s funding tied to the achievement of any of those goals.
The board discussed concerns with the plan before voting on the motion made by Moyer, which was the last action item of the meeting.
“I think that plan needs to also include a column that says how it’s going to be funded because when we start talking about putting in an online learning platform, we’re talking about some big money there,” Dukes said. “And resources that we do not have, No. 1, to implement, configure and to maintain.”
The motion made by Moyer was passed unanimously.
“I think since we’ve been extended the opportunity to respond, this is what our response can be as Dr. Johnson continues to discuss the aspects of the plan relative to questions that have been raised by the board,” Board Chair Gerald Patton said.
