Kentucky State University men’s basketball coach Jamaal Jackson has been announced as the recipient of the NABC Guardians of the Game pillar award in education.

030423.KSU-Jamaal Jackson_submitted.jpg

Jamaal Jackson

The awards are presented annually at the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) Convention to NABC-member coaches, administrators and contributors who embody the NABC’s core values of leadership, service, education, advocacy and inclusion.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription