Kentucky State is working on filling some vacant positions at the school.
The Executive Committee of the KSU Board of Regents approved filling the positions at a special called meeting Thursday.
The committee’s approval allows the university to post and begin filling the vacancies.
Most are in the College of Agriculture, Community and the Sciences with 29 grant-funded positions for $2.1 million. One additional position, for an assistant professor in the nursing department, will be E&G (educational and general) funded at a cost of $89,700.
“The positions have been approved through the budget office as far as funding, and we’re requesting your approval to move forward, post and hire for these vacant positions,” Candace Raglin, KSU director of human resources, said.
The committee also approved the statement of work with Protiviti Government Services, Inc.
“Kentucky State has been engaged with Protiviti Government Services since May 9, 2022, and they focus primarily on the audit readiness, the audit for FY (fiscal year) 2021 and FY 2022,” Dr. Daarel Burnette, acting vice president for finance and administration, told the committee.
Burnette said Protiviti is about to move forward with an external audit to begin looking at the FY 2021 audit. He added the company is conducting work on the FY 2022 audit and is about 50% complete.
“This request is asking for an extension of their services as it relates to the audit readiness,” Burnette said.
Burnette told the committee that the government contract review committee just approved the external audit contract with Blue & Co., LLC located in Lexington.
He said they were anticipating four to six months to complete the planning through the actual releasing of its audit findings for 2021, and upon completing 2021, they will begin the audit of the fiscal year 2022 financials.
The committee approved attorney William Johnson’s amended personal service contract for outside counsel services.
Johnson has served as outside counsel for KSU for over 50 years.
“With the departure of Lisa Lang as general counsel, the office of general counsel is requesting the amendment to Mr. Johnson’s contract to expand his area of consulting services to legal matters that fall primarily in finance and administration, including the review of complex contracts and leases,” Shuo Han, interim general counsel at Kentucky State, told the committee.
“His services will primarily be requested when it cannot be reasonably rendered internally due to the complex nature of the work and/or conflicts in interest or time commitments.”
Johnson will be paid an hourly rate of $125 with travel expenses not to exceed $2,000.
Burnette estimated it will cost roughly $75,000 to cover Johnson’s personal service contract with Kentucky State.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.