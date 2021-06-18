KSU Thorobred logo

The Kentucky State football team will take on rival Central State in the inaugural Classic for Columbus on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 2:30 p.m. in Columbus, Ohio. 

This matchup will be played as a non-conference contest at the Ohio Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University.

“The opportunity to play here at the Shoe is a lifetime opportunity; everyone doesn’t get that opportunity and for our student-athletes to partake in an event of this magnitude is absolutely phenomenal,” KSU Interim Athletic Director Ramon Johnson told local media at the Classic for Columbus press conference.

The Classic for Columbus will kick off with over 20 events and activities beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 25. 

Tickets for this event can be purchased at: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005AC2FFB1337A.

