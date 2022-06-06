KSU academic logo

Tulsa Service Year (TSY), a program aiming to connect diverse, high-potential young talent to career opportunities in Tulsa, has announced its 2022 cohort, comprised of 20 fellows from New York University, Brown University, University of Michigan, Kentucky State University, University of Kansas, University of Oklahoma, Oral Roberts University and the University of Tulsa.

TSY will offer these recent college graduates a year-long fellowship during which they will be paired with a high-impact organization to collaborate on future-focused programs in Tulsa.

Kierra Donald, a graduate of KSU, will work with the Coretz Family Foundation, which seeks to improve the quality of life within the Tulsa community, support Jewish culture, close socio-economic opportunity gaps and revitalize citizenship.

TSY fellows are placed at organizations in Tulsa within four service tracks: entrepreneurial support, social impact, civic engagement, and arts and education.

