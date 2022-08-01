Kentucky State University has announced its participation in the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program. The initiative helps Black college students at over 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) prepare for the workforce through digital skills training and career workshops.
Through a $3 million investment in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the program will train 100,000 Black college students by 2025.
“We are excited about joining the Grow with Google Career Readiness Initiative,” said Dr. Ronald A. Johnson, Kentucky State University interim president. “This is a key strategic partnership with Google that highlights our commitment to empowering students with the education and training that will help them excel in their careers, personal lives and contributions in their communities.”
TMCF — the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community — has a track record of successfully connecting HBCU students with scholarships, training and jobs as they navigate college and careers.
Started in 2020, the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program provides
HBCU career centers with funding and a semester-long in-person and online digital skills program. The program combines existing Grow with Google workshops with custom job seeker content for Black students, including design thinking, project
management and professional brand building.
TMCF, which contributes to the program’s design, works with HBCU career centers to onboard the program.
Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program builds on Google’s ongoing investments in HBCU students and commitment to creating pathways to tech.
The company also recently announced a $6 million investment in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and United Negro College Fund (UNCF), building on the momentum of its $50 million grant to 10 HBCUs in 2021.
Since 2013, the Google In Residence program has placed Google software engineers at HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) as faculty. The company also hosts Tech Exchange, a virtual student exchange program that teaches HBCU and HSI students applied computer science courses.
