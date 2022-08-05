Kentucky State University led the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with 51 of its student-athletes receiving the 2021-22 D2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award.

The Academic Achievement Awards is a program that recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level. There were a record-breaking 16,639 student-athletes from 169 institutions recognized for the 2021-22 Academic Achievement Awards. This is the most student-athletes being recognized since the inception of the award's program.

KSU Thorobred logo

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription