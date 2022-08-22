Come Thursday morning, Kentucky State’s marching band will begin its trip to Houston and the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands presented by Toyota.

The competition is for bands from HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) schools and will take place Saturday at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans.

082422.Cricket-KSU band_ly.JPG

Cricket Wireless presented a $23,000 check Monday to Kentucky State University's marching band as it prepares for the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands presented by Toyota, which will take place Saturday in Houston. From left are Jason Mackey, senior marketing manager with Cricket Wireless; Robert Griffin, associate director of bands at KSU; Churi Level, auxiliary director; and Al Level, director of bands at KSU.

