The Kentucky State University men’s basketball team has earned an National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Academic Excellence Award for the third year in a row.

Teams earning an Academic Excellence Award must complete the 2021-2022 academic year with a 3.0 or higher grade point average.

KSU Thorobred logo

