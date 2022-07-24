The Kentucky State University men’s basketball team has earned an National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Academic Excellence Award for the third year in a row.
Teams earning an Academic Excellence Award must complete the 2021-2022 academic year with a 3.0 or higher grade point average.
“I’m very proud of our young men for their academic achievements this past year,” KSU men’s basketball coach Jamaal Jackson said. “We preach to our guys to control what you can control, and they definitely stayed on the ball academically despite so many distractions.
“To receive this team award three consecutive years means that we’ve built a culture in which our guys recognize the importance of their academic success, and that’s something that we’re proud of.”
Kentucky State also had seven student-athletes named to the NABC Honors Court, which recognizes those who finished the 2021-2022 year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.
They are Cyriaque Foucart, Delvonte McCloud, Elijah Lockhart, Ifeoluwa Shoyoye, Josh Wilkerson, Joshua Cross and Shannon Mosley.
Lockhart and Mosley are majoring in business management. Foucart is majoring in political science, McCloud in physical education, Shoyoye in computer science, Wilkerson in communications and Cross in psychology.
