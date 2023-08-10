The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) has awarded the title of 2022-23 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Academic National Champion to the Kentucky State men’s golf team.

KSU Thorobred logo

Kentucky State excelled academically with a team grade point average (GPA) of 3.62.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription