Progress continues on a new residence hall at Kentucky State University.
The KSU Board of Regents approved a resolution authorizing a facilities lease with CRM Companies at a special meeting Tuesday.
The board accepted a contract to build the 400-bed residence hall in December.
“In April 2021, we appeared before the legislative committee on capital projects and bond oversights and received unanimous approval by the General Assembly to move forward with the project,” KSU President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II said.
He added the resolution authorizes the university to lease the land space beneath the building to KSU Campus Housing LLC as well as details all of the necessary transactions for moving forward.
“We’re excited to get a new project started here on campus,” Craig Turner with CRM said. “Plans are in essence completed now. Construction is going to start very soon. The first thing we need to do is move forward on the selling of bonds.”
Brown said there will be a meeting with a bond rating authority on May 25.
“It normally takes about a week for that feedback to come back after we have those initial meetings,” Turner said. An offering document to sell bonds will be put out in June.
“We are planning to have the bond issue wrapped up by the end of June if not before,” Turner said. “Construction will commence the first week of June. We’ll put a fence around the property, immobilize and start construction corresponding with the sale of those bonds.”
He added construction is expected to take place over the next 18 months with a goal to get the residence hall done in December 2022.
D.W. Wilburn of Lexington is the contractor for the project.
The project is a public-private partnership, or P-3, and it is estimated to cost between $49.5 million and $51.8 million. There is a 35-year term for the university to pay the developer, who foots the cost of construction. CRM has built state office buildings Mayo-Underwood and 300 Sower in Frankfort under similar arrangements with the state.
“I’ve reviewed the documents that were forwarded to me,” said board counsel Bill Johnson with the firm Johnson Bowman and Branco, “and being familiar with this type of project, in particular with this university, I can certainly assure all that you’ve gone about the beginning and planning and the work necessary to put this project in operation and carry it through to resolution.”
Also Tuesday, the board heard an update on the fiscal year 2022 budget from Brown.
Brown has been working on three budget scenarios based on the number of full-time equivalent (FTE) students anticipated for the upcoming year.
The current budget was based on an FTE of 1,200 students because of concerns about how COVID would affect enrollment.
Brown recommended the 2022 fiscal year budget be based on an FTE of 1,550 students, and the board agreed.
KSU had an enrollment of 2,290 students for the 2020 fall semester and 2,566 for the 2021 spring semester. The FTE was 1,785 for the fall and 1,981 for the spring.
Last year’s approved budget was $40.62 million and the proposed budget for 1,550 FTE is $49.99 million for fiscal year 2022.
The budget will be presented to the board at its meeting the first week of June.
