Kentucky State University was named a Kentucky Commercialization Ventures IMPACT award winner, receiving $25,000 to improve access to healthy food in West Louisville.

The goal of the KCV IMPACT competition is “to encourage ideation relevant to the improvement of the social, health, or economic conditions and highlight the value of innovators from across the state of Kentucky,” according to a press release.

062123.KSU-Gill Finley_submitted.png

Kentucky State University's Gill Finley is one of two people leading KSU's food accessibility project in West Louisville. (Photo submitted)

