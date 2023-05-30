A new era begins at Kentucky State University. Tuesday at 5 p.m. the Board of Regents voted 6-4 in favor of Dr. Koffi Akakpo the current Bluegrass Community and Technical College president, to be the first full-time head of the university since the resignation of Christopher Brown in 2021.

Finishing second in the race was University of Maryland-Eastern Shore's Dr. Robert Mock.

akakpo-wall-lean-shot1.jpg

Dr. Koffi C. Akakpo, Ph.D (Photo courtesy of BCTC)

