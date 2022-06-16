KSU Thorobred logo

Kentucky State University has released its 2022 football schedule.

The Thorobreds open the season at home Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. against Delta State.

That’s one of just three home games for KSU. Homecoming will be Oct. 15 against Allen University at 2 p.m., and the Thorobreds host Tuskegee Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.

KSU faces Fort Valley State Sept. 11 in the Scenic City Classic in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Thorobreds will take on NCAA Div. I Dayton Sept. 17 in Dayton, Ohio.

Kentucky State’s other games are at Benedict College Sept. 24 at 6 p.m., Oct. 1 at Savannah State, Oct. 8 at Lane College, Oct. 22 at Miles College at 2 p.m., and Nov. 5 at Central State at 1 p.m.

Starting times haven’t been announced for the Fort Valley State, Dayton, Savannah State and Lane games.

