Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky State University Interim President Ronald Johnson, center, are joined by school officials and state legislators Friday for the ribbon cutting of KSU's new West Louisville office. (Photo via Twitter)
Kentucky State University officially opened its new West Louisville office at the Louisville Central Community Center on Friday.
The office is part of the university’s Cooperative Extension Program efforts in support of the commonwealth’s initiative to support the success and well-being of the West Louisville community. The West Louisville initiative was codified when Gov. Andy Beshear signed SB 270 into law in April 2021.
Community members and dignitaries celebrated the ribbon cutting as a good day.
“Events like this today give us hope — hope for new opportunities, hope for better lives, hope for a brighter future for West Louisville and beyond,” Beshear said. “That is the mission of our HBCUs, and they see that through daily.”
Opening the West Louisville Office is part of a multipronged approach to addressing health education, wellness and food insecurity issues in African American communities.
Personnel at the West Louisville office have already made connections in the community and have conducted programming about urban agriculture, aquaponics, 4-H and nutrition at Greenwood Elementary School and Shawnee High School. In addition, in the Louisville Central Community Center, Kentucky State University has offices and meeting rooms allowing personnel to host informal educational events and demonstrations.
Sen. Robert Stivers (R-Manchester), president of the Kentucky Senate, lauded all involved “to create partnerships that change trajectories” for people in this community and beyond.
Sen. Gerald A. Neal (D-Louisville), Kentucky Senate minority floor leader, said this celebration was personal to him as a native of this area of Louisville and as an alumnus of Kentucky State University.
“I want to thank the university and all that it has meant, and all that it is doing now and all that it will do to contribute to not only my growth and development but the growth and development of individuals across the commonwealth,” Neal said.
Kentucky State University Interim President Ronald A. Johnson and Dean of the College of Agriculture, Community, and the Sciences Dr. Kirk Pomper were joined by community members and local leaders such as Louisville Deputy Mayor Barbara Sexton Smith, Rep. Beverly Chester-Burton (D-Louisville), and Rev. Roosevelt Lightsy Jr. of Community Missionary Baptist to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the West Louisville office.
“It’s an honor to bring Kentucky State University’s Cooperative Extension Program to the West Louisville community,” Johnson said. “This would not be possible without the support of our local and state leaders and the dedication of the visionaries at the university. Today’s opening is yet another great example of the difference that Kentucky State is making toward achieving an intended future in West Louisville and across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
“This is only the beginning of wonderful partnerships here in West Louisville,” Pomper said. “We are very excited about the programming that this office will give us the opportunity to conduct.”
Those who want to collaborate with Kentucky State University’s West Louisville Cooperative Extension Office should contact Gill Finley Jr., program leader in Community Economic Development, at gill.finley@kysu.edu.
