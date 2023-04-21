Kentucky State University officially opened its new West Louisville office at the Louisville Central Community Center on Friday.

The office is part of the university’s Cooperative Extension Program efforts in support of the commonwealth’s initiative to support the success and well-being of the West Louisville community. The West Louisville initiative was codified when Gov. Andy Beshear signed SB 270 into law in April 2021.

42223.KSU Ribbon Cutting_Twitter.jpg

Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky State University Interim President Ronald Johnson, center, are joined by school officials and state legislators Friday for the ribbon cutting of KSU's new West Louisville office. (Photo via Twitter)

