Kentucky State University faculty, research staff and students went to Jamaica to collect data and work with College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) personnel on research and learning projects.

Kentucky State University faculty, research staff and students recently went to Jamaica to conduct research. (Photo submitted)

The trip was part of two international collaborative projects led by Dr. Buddhi Gyawali, titled “Integrating Geospatial Tools in Food Security Education and Research Involving Faculty and Students in the U.S. and Jamaica” and “Use of Geospatial Analyses and Visualization Technologies to Aid Community Intelligence in Post-Disaster Resource Assessment and Planning: A project engaging U.S. and Caribbean faculty and students.”

