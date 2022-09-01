Kentucky State Police will be conducting a safe school training from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday for staff at The Frankfort Christian Academy.

KSP Trooper Josh Satterly, with Post 12 in Frankfort, said officers will be firing rounds of blanks during the training. He said that people in the area will hear gunfire noises.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription