Transparency. Financial management. Community involvement.
These are some of the attributes members of the Kentucky State University presidential search committee say their constituents want to see in the school’s next leader.
The committee met Friday afternoon to discuss constituent feedback, approve the president leadership profile to advertise the position and approve a tentative search timeline.
The approved timeline has first-round interview dates, to be done by Zoom videoconference, as April 6-7, in-person interviews on April 13 and 14 and campus visits April 25-29.
The committee has been charged by the KSU Board of Regents to find at least two and no more than three candidates to recommend to the board, which will make the final decision on who will be KSU’s next president.
Dr. M Christopher Brown II resigned as Kentucky State president in July amid financial issues that have resulted in the school asking the state for $23 million. Clara Ross Stamps is the acting president.
Committee Chair Travis Powell said a survey was being conducted and had so far garnered 252 responses. He brought up three questions from the survey. Respondents were asked to select five answers from a list for their answers.
The first question was what were the top priorities for the next president.
“You’ll see here ensuring budgetary stability is No. 1, which we would expect considering the financial situation we’ve been discussing,” Powell said. “Increasing the quality of education at KSU was obviously another one that was very important, and creating a positive culture on campus was another one that received a lot of responses. Working with the legislature was on there as well.”
Ensuring budgetary stability received 185 votes, followed by improving the quality of education at 145.
For what is the most important experience for the next president to have, the most popular answer was higher education administration experience, followed by experience working at an HBCU and experience managing a large budget.
In response to what are the most important qualities for the next president to demonstrate, the most popular answer was honesty and transparency with 195 mentions. Bold and decisive managerial style, willing to make the tough decisions was the second most popular response.
“The survey results reflect what people are thinking from what I’ve heard,” committee member Paul Cable, a staff representative, said.
Faculty representatives Jens Hannemann and Peter Smith said they are working on a survey to send out to faculty over Christmas break, and they should have the results by early next year.
Hannemann brought up the issue of how to determine a person’s honesty.
“Most of what I heard does go back to the notion of budget and spending the budget well, things like we’re underspending instruction and overspending administration. It all goes back to managing that budget thing,” Smith said about talks with faculty members.
“What Jens said about integrity, that came up all over the place. I think one of the things we can do is a Google search and maybe check some of the references to see if there is something in there that sends up a red flag.”
Community representatives Katrisha Waldridge and Paul Thompson held a town hall type meeting earlier this month to hear from residents.
Thompson, the K-12 community representative, also created and sent out a survey to all public and private schools in the county.
“I wanted to make sure all the educators within our community have a voice,” Thompson said. “The big thing that I got back in the responses, there were three huge pieces.”
Those items were professional integrity, which was mentioned in 83% of the responses, followed by fiscal responsibility at 74%.
“I think you’re going to hear that echoed over and over and over again,” Thompson said about fiscal responsibility.
The third item was someone with the ability to lead in collaboration with the community.
The committee was presented a president leadership profile and approved it with four changes.
The changes were including a paragraph about the land grant program and a revision of the QEP (quality enhancement program) section, adding a mention that the president should focus on student mental health, in the qualifications section adding that professional experience in addition to higher education experience would suffice, and in the essential skills and ability section including a piece to strongly encourage a candidate who is willing to engage with the community.
The qualifications, as stated in the profile, are a successful candidate will have an earned terminal degree, which is the highest academic degree that can be awarded in a particular field, from a regionally accredited institution and at least seven years professional experience or at least seven years of progressively responsible administrative experience in higher education.
The leadership profile will be posted on several websites, including kysu.edu, and Waldridge will post it on her Facebook page.
