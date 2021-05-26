KSU academic logo

Whiskey is big business in Kentucky, and one whiskey company is helping Kentucky State University students join that workforce.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey announced this week a partnership with KSU to provide an annual scholarship of $25,000 to the school’s Master of Agriculture Sciences in Environmental Studies (MES) program.

“We’re excited the collaboration helps support minority students go into the distillation industry, and we’re excited to be able to help with that also,” said Dr. Kirk Pomper, the dean of Kentucky State University’s College of Agriculture, Community and the Sciences.

Pomper said plans are for the scholarship to benefit two students beginning this fall.

“We had a little bit of an interruption because of COVID,” he said. “I think that interfered with a lot of things. We look forward to resuming a full slate of classes in the fall.”

Pomper said the environmental studies program is a broad one, covering areas such as environmental agriculture and environmental science.

“There are about 30 students in the program at any one time,” he said. “It’s been a good program for us, and there’s a lot of interest.”

Pomper pointed to sustainability and Bulleit’s goal of being carbon neutral as positives for the partnership.

“Bulleit Whiskey is committed to sustainability in that industry,” he said. “It’s about the use of electricity, the use of local food, recycling, water use, alternate sources of energy. It makes it a nice fit.”

According to a release from Bulleit, that’s what the company is looking for.

“This annual scholarship is a part of our commitment to help build a pipeline of diverse talent into the spirits industry by supporting the sustainability leaders of tomorrow,” said Ricky Collett, Global and U.S. brand director of Bulleit Frontier Whiskey.

"We appreciate this generous donation from Bulleit and the opportunities it will create to ensure some of our most talented and brightest students are given the chance to become future leaders regardless of their socioeconomic background, status or race," Dr. M. Christopher Brown II, president of Kentucky State University, said in the release. "With this partnership we're helping remove a financial barrier that prevents students from getting across the finish line." 

That’s just one of the benefits of the partnership.

“We’re very excited it’s going to help diversify the distillation industry,” Pomper said.

