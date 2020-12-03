Kentucky State University will be getting a new residence hall.
The Kentucky State University Board of Regents voted 6-3 to approve a contract with CRM Cos. of Lexington for the new hall at its quarterly meeting Thursday.
“I fully support it,” Regent Ron Banks said. “I think it’s ... a recruitment tool for Kentucky State University.”
The project, a public-private partnership, or P-3, is estimated to cost between $49.85 million and $51.8 million with a 35-year term for the university to pay the developer, who foots the cost of construction. CRM built the 300 Sower and Mayo-Underwood state office buildings in Frankfort under similar arrangements with the state.
KSU President M. Christopher Brown II said he had been part of a P-3 at another institution for a $47 million residence hall construction.
A P-3 is a financing technique in which the developer foots the cost of construction in exchange for a guaranteed long-term lease by the governmental entity, in this case KSU.
“The way the contract works is that an institution is required to fill the beds in the property that the bond holder holds first before filling any of the legacy properties,” Brown said.
He said the estimated cost for students would be $875 a month.
“Using a $7,000 per year housing rate, that generates $2.8 million for the fall and spring and a summer revenue of $700,000,” Brown said. “That does leave an auxiliary contribution (by the university) of $250,000, but the university is budgeting at the $300,000 level for that auxiliary investment.”
The residence hall will feature 65 two-bedroom suites, 66 four-bedroom suites and 14 single residential suites for resident assistants.
“There have been concerns about quality and conditions of our on-campus, our continuing legacy housing,” Brown said during discussion prior to the vote. “We will be attending to that without respect to whether there’s new residence hall construction.”
He added that the national trend is for freshmen to be housed in the newest facility on campus. Kentucky State requires freshmen to live on campus except in unusual circumstances like COVID-19.
Having a new residence hall would cut down on the number of students the school is housing in area hotels, officials said.
Cost was cited as a concern for building a new hall. Regents Paul Harnice, Chandee Felder and Dalton Jantzen voted no.
Regents voting to approve the contract were Banks, Mindy Barfield, Elaine Farris, Kirk Miller, Joe Moffett and Roger Reynolds.
Miller is the board’s student regent.
“When are students going to see anything new that will attract students?” he asked.
“That’s the be all and end all sometimes. Students are in rooms they don’t want to stay in and don’t want to pay for.”
Brown said the Finance and Administration Committee is completing a facility master plan and that at least two residence halls will be converted into academic buildings.
One, Hunter Hall, is already slated for conversion, with Brown saying the federal government will fund the work to turn the hall into an academic research place.
