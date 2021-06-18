Since March 2020, Kentucky State University has had a limited number of faculty and staff on campus because of COVID.
That changes soon.
“After July 1, the campus will be returning to 100% capacity with encouragement of vaccination,” KSU President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II said during a special called Board of Regents meeting Thursday.
“We do not, in our standing HR (human resources) policy, have a telecommuting policy. We will be designing one and bringing a revised handbook to the board.”
Because of the pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency in March 2020 that resulted in state agencies mandating various percentages of capacity.
“We stayed at 20%, except for central personnel,” Brown said, “so people were coming in one day a week, etc. The state is no longer mandating to stay at lower capacity, but we can choose to stay at lower capacity.
“That means we will have to design, which we’re working on, a telecommuting policy because the handbook doesn’t speak to virtual work. We were doing it under the emergency orders.”
Brown was asked if the revised handbook would speak to students as well as faculty and staff.
He said it would not.
“This year, all the courses were available virtually,” Brown said. “Next year, starting this fall, the courses will all be face to face with options for virtual or distance education, but we will not be duplicating all of the courses. It will just be the high demands.”
Brown added that for students who needed classes and wanted to take them virtually, their situations would be taken up on a case-by-case basis with Academic Affairs.
Dr. Leroy Hamilton Jr., who was approved as KSU’s provost and vice president of academic affairs by the Board of Regents at its meeting June 3, appeared before the board Thursday.
“It is with delight I serve as provost and vice president of academic affairs here at Kentucky State University,” Hamilton said. “Kentucky State has a rich, long legacy providing access to our students and promoting student success.
“I’m really, really delighted to be a part of the team.”
Hamilton received a bachelor’s degree in English and master’s degree in communication/language (linguistic) studies from Norfolk State University.
He received his Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership from the University of Phoenix.
Hamilton comes to KSU from Norfolk State University, where he has served as special assistant to the president since July 2020. He also served as the school’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, division of academic affairs, from January 2018 to June 2020 and the interim vice provost, academic effectiveness and faculty affairs, from April 2017 to December 2017.
In other business, the board approved the Hunter Hall renovation project.
Hunter Hall, built as a residential hall, hasn’t been used since 2015 or 2016, according to Brown.
Brown said the renovation costs are $1.79 million. He added the renovation will be done at zero cost from state appropriations or Kentucky State, and the cost will be covered by federal funds from the United States Department of Agriculture.
