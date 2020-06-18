KSU academic logo

Kentucky State University students Christopher Ward, of Louisville, and Brionna Greer, of Owensboro, have been selected as HBCU Competitiveness Scholars.

The announcement was made Thursday by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

It is the Initiative's highest student recognition.

Scholars are chosen based on their academic achievements, campus and civic involvement and entrepreneurial ethos or "go-getter" spirits. 

For the specified academic school year, scholars will serve as representatives of their respective institutions and communities to the Initiative. The Initiative will provide outreach and engagement opportunities for scholars as well as information and resources to disseminate among their fellow students.

