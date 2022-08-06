KSU academic logo

Nine Kentucky colleges and universities, including Kentucky State University, have identified strategies to increase degree completion rates and close equity gaps with the help of the Kentucky Student Success Collaborative, an initiative of the Council on Postsecondary Education.

The collaborative led both two-year and four-year institutions through an assessment process to identify areas of improvement as part of the Jobs for the Future (JFF) Network Demonstration Project, supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The collaborative, with the support of JFF, submitted proposals to fund technical assistance based on their findings.

