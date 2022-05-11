The annual Benson Agriculture Luncheon, hosted by the Kentucky State University College of Agriculture, Community, and the Sciences on May 3, celebrated 2021 and 2022 graduates, students who received presidential and college honors, and Rep. Derrick Graham, who was awarded the Benson-Atwood Medallion.
This was the sixth annual Benson Agriculture Luncheon, named after Harold R. Benson, who was Kentucky State University’s extension administrator for 36 years and research director for 26. He retired in 2011 and died in 2016.
His wife and daughter, Geneva and Yolanda Benson, attended the luncheon, which was established the year after Dr. Benson’s death by Dr. Kirk Pomper, dean of the College of Agriculture, Community, and the Sciences and director of the Land Grant Program.
“[Dr. Benson’s] motto was, ‘If I can help someone along the way, then my living would not be in vain,’” said Acting President Dr. Clara Stamps. “The fact that we are all gathered here today speaks to his lasting legacy. Let us all work for the betterment of our Kentucky State University students and for others.”
Each year, the Benson-Atwood Medallion honors leaders and influencers for their contributions to the future of the fields of agriculture and community leadership. It is named in honor of Benson and Rufus B. Atwood, who was Kentucky State University’s longest-serving president, from 1929 to 1962.
In his keynote address, medallion recipient Graham emphasized the importance of his own Kentucky State University education; he graduated in 1980.
“It is no overstatement to say that my four years here made the next 40 years a whole lot better,” Rep. Graham said.
He thanked everyone who has advocated for Kentucky State University and encouraged everyone in the community to commit to an even brighter future for the institution.
Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles also spoke highly of Kentucky State University.
“This is an institution that not only punches above its weight class but has a tremendous reputation around the United States of America,” Quarles said.
Dr. Robert Durborow and Dr. Marcus Bernard recognized students who presented their research at conferences and who are members of MANRRS (Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Related Sciences.
The following president award winners were recognized:
President’s Sophomore Award: Jada Jones, Cameron Purvis, and Kendyl Smith
President’s Freshman Award: Alacyia Smith
President’s Transfer Award: Aiseosa Woghiren
The following college award winners were recognized:
Outstanding Agriculture, Food, and Environment Freshman/First-Year Award: Tyler Anderson
Outstanding Agriculture, Food, and Environment Student Award: Audi Hicks and Jocelyn Marables
Outstanding Master of Environmental Studies Student Award: Jacob Brown
Outstanding Graduate Student for the School of Aquaculture and Aquatic Sciences: Mark Johanneman
Computer Science Academic Achievement, Sophomores: Jada Jones and Kendyl Smith
Outstanding Junior in Journalism Award: Demetria Bush
The following students are recipients of the USDA 1890 scholarship: Bryce Andreotti, Jordan Bennett, Ebony Brackens, Jasin Burnam, Nathaniel Burney, Demetria Bush, Dyla Butler, Jelani Byrd, Marshall Chapman, Myles Chenault, Ella Corley, Antyana Cowan, Marlon Cox, Dejuante Davenport, Jamiyah Donald, Jelani Edmond-Hill, Meyah Eiland, John Etheridge, Josiah Fisher, Savanna Frye, John Galvin, Ronald Gil Pupo, Simone Graham, Courtney Hall, Saniyya Harville, Audi Hicks, Mia Jackson, Makayla Jarvis, Jada Jones, Keshon Jones, Aisatou Kaba, Rhiana Lee, Jamari Mangham, Jocelyn Marables, Krystin Moody, Khadirah Muhammad, Mackenzie Mulder, Nya Musgrove, Anthony Osterman, Kyla Overstreet, Jessamine Penn, Lydia Perkins, Rayne Pollack, Nia Ragland, Alberto Ramirez, Maynard Reinhardt, Jaylen Rule, Alexandria Shemwell, Alacyia Smith, Epiphany Smith, Kendyl Smith, Laterrica Spivey, Eric Taylor Jr., Aidan Thompson, Malik Thompson, Tanisha Valdez, Gyannella Vega Ortega, Maliqua Walker, Denia Williams and Jada Young.
The following students graduated in 2021 or will graduate in spring 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Food, and Environment: Krystin Moody, Reagan Sutton, John Galvin, Anthony Geter, Jocelyn Marables, Diamante Price, and Dominick Williams.
The following students graduated in 2021 or will graduate in spring 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in Childhood Development: Quenton Caine-Jeffers and Jaleece Harrison.
The following student graduated in 2021 or will graduate in spring 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration: Ebony Brackens.
The following students graduated in 2021 or will graduate in spring 2022 with a Master of Science in Environmental Studies: Bilal Jones, Smriti Kandel, Anju Chaudhary, Manisha Hamal, Blake Van Sanford, Jacob Vincent, Turquoise Brown-Patterson, and Jacob Brown.
The following students graduated in 2021 or will graduate in spring 2022 with a Master of Science in Aquaculture and Aquatic Studies: David Fox, Shrijan Bajracharya, Mallik Meesala, Andrew Lohman, Richard Charles Schultz, and James Brown.
“Each year, the luncheon is an excellent way to celebrate our students and honor Dr. Benson’s legacy,” Dr. Pomper said. “It was great to gather for this celebration this year.”
