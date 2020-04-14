Nurse.jpg

Kentucky State University has been named the 2020 No.1 Registered Nurse and Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in Kentucky in RegisteredNursing.org's Nursing School Program Rankings. 

KSU placed above Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, which placed second in the rankings, and Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, which placed third. 

"(KSU's) RN to BSN program offers the flexibility of online education while maintaining the school's rigor and goal to create an environment that values the unique backgrounds, perspectives and talents of all students," according to a post about the school on RegisteredNursing.org. "The online program allows registered nurses who are graduates of accredited associate degree or diploma programs to earn a BSN in order to further their career as confident professionals."

KSU has a maximum of 200 applicants accepted into the RN to BSN program each year.

