Kentucky State University has been named the 2020 No.1 Registered Nurse and Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in Kentucky in RegisteredNursing.org's Nursing School Program Rankings.
KSU placed above Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, which placed second in the rankings, and Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, which placed third.
"(KSU's) RN to BSN program offers the flexibility of online education while maintaining the school's rigor and goal to create an environment that values the unique backgrounds, perspectives and talents of all students," according to a post about the school on RegisteredNursing.org. "The online program allows registered nurses who are graduates of accredited associate degree or diploma programs to earn a BSN in order to further their career as confident professionals."
KSU has a maximum of 200 applicants accepted into the RN to BSN program each year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.