A Kentucky State University student's death is under investigation after the student died Monday on campus, Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod told The State Journal. 

"It's too early in the investigation to confirm the final cause and manner of death," Harrod said. "Although, the preliminary investigation is pointing in the direction of possible suicide."

During the Frankfort City Commission meeting Monday night, Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge asked for a moment of silence for the unidentified student and for Lexington activist Anita Franklin, who died Monday. The commission had a separate moment of silence for Frankfort real estate developer and philanthropist C. Michael Davenport, who died Friday.

