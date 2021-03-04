Kentucky State University is poised to file its audit for fiscal year 2020. There’s just one glitch — the school is still waiting on the audit from the Kentucky State University Foundation.
The KSU Board of Regents held its quarterly meeting virtually Thursday and voted to postpone the approval of the fiscal 2020 audit.
“It was my intention to bring to you a completed composite audit for approval as was discussed at both the December board meeting and the January retreat,” KSU President M. Christopher Brown II said. “When I arrived in 2017 going into 2018, we had experienced late submissions from the university foundation, which led to a delayed audit.
“The implications of the delayed audit were significant. The institution received notice in 2018 that we would be removed from the federal financial aid program. That would impact the majority of our student population and be an immediate erosion of our fiscal base.”
Brown said that after a summer of lobbying and with support from the offices of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Andy Barr, the U.S. Department of Education reinstated KSU to the federal financial aid program under the provision of heightened cash monitoring.
Kentucky State’s audit needs to be filed by early May, and the board was given two options by Peter Ugo with Crowe LLP, an accounting, consulting and technology firm — wait to see if the foundation submits its audit in time or go ahead and file without the foundation’s audit.
“What that would result in is your opinion would be modified,” Ugo said about filing without the foundation’s financial statements. “You’re normally used to seeing the audit opinion reference an unmodified opinion on the university and its component unit (the foundation).
“What would happen if the foundation is left out, it would state the opinion on the university is unmodified or clean, but it would say there’s an adverse opinion on the component unit.
“The repercussions of that opinion would not be significant since the reference to the university is unmodified.”
Regent Mindy Barfield made a motion to make a formal demand of the foundation to submit its financial statements within one week from Thursday, and if the statements weren’t received to agree to have an adverse report as it applies to the foundation have the auditors complete the Kentucky State University report by March 31.
The board approved the motion.
“The issue at hand is the inclusion in the campus’ audit of an external foundation whose funding stream does not impact in any way our operations,” Brown said, adding that the university’s numbers have been ready for months.
“It places our institution in grave jeopardy,” he said. “If the foundation’s audit is late by another month, by another year, there are no immediate implications for the foundation. If the foundation’s report is late by another week, for the university there are detrimental realities for us.”
If KSU’s audit is late, the school could be removed from financial aid. Brown said that’s the law.
“We can beg and plead for heightened cash monitoring, but there’s no guarantee,” he added.
At the studentaid.org website, it states “heightened cash monitoring is a step that FSA (Financial Student Aid) can take with institutions to provide additional oversight for a number of financial or federal compliance issues, some of which may be serious and others that may be less troublesome.”
Douglas R. Allen II, Kentucky State’s Vice president for finance and administration, was asked about the foundation’s delay.
“I have been in contact with the audit firm conducting the audit for the foundation,” Allen told the board, “and they’re just not able to get the assistance needed to complete the audit.”
The Academic Affairs Committee heard a report from the Faculty Salary Review and Compression Task Force.
Pay compression is a compensation issue that develops over time, and it occurs when there’s little difference in pay between employees regardless of differences in their respective knowledge, skills, experience or abilities.
Hanover, a research company, did a study comparing Kentucky State to comparable colleges and came up with a figure of $6.8 million to address the issue at KSU and bring salaries to the median for the group.
Brown gave a hypothetical situation in a phone interview Thursday night.
“What happens is faculty member A is hired in 2010 at $20,000,” he said. “Let’s say they get a raise every year of 3%, and after 10 years the salary may be at $26,000.
“In 2020 the market value for a new assistant professor is probably going to be $30,000, and the new faculty member coming in is making more than the faculty member who has been here longer.
“Cost of living and raises do not keep pace with the market.”
Brown said during the committee meeting the faculty agreed with the $6.8 million figure.
The money would go to the faculty, but how it is dispensed is up for debate.
“Ultimately the first set of options to do this increase is immediately, which would be an immediate investment of $6.8 million,” Brown said. “The next would be to do it over three years, or over five years, which would be approximately $1.3 million a year. That is to address all compression on the campus.
“The faculty have been looking at other options and they brought also a two-year, four-year and six-year scenario, and they are working through whether this compression should be addressed, if we can’t do it all in a lump sum, even over the multi years, where they would take the longest serving faculty first, to address their compression, and work their way down.”
The salary review and compression task force report was an information item, so no action was taken by the board.
In other action, the board approved the payment of incentive compensation to Brown for attaining the presented 2020 goals. The payment, which is in his contract, can be up to 20% of his current salary. The amount approved Thursday was $43,200.
