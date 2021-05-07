Annelise Mack was one of the youngest graduates at Kentucky State University’s commencement convocation Friday.
She was also the valedictorian.
Mack, from New Castle, was one of four 20-year-old students to receive a degree during the ceremony at Alumni Stadium, and she was one of three to finish with a 4.0 grade-point average.
Mack was named valedictorian because she had a higher number of classes than Nicole Fwelo of Lexington and Joseph Greenwood of Cookeville, Tennessee, who each earned a 4.0 GPA.
During her commencement speech, Mack thanked the KSU faculty for “relationships formed and information learned that will last a lifetime.”
She also thanked her mother for never setting limits on what she could achieve.
“I don’t think she ever realized the person I most wanted to be like was her,” Mack said.
In a release from KSU prior to Friday’s ceremony, Mack said she took 18 to 21 hours per semester to achieve her goal of graduating in three years, which she accomplished while working 35 to 40 hours a week.
“I felt honored about being awarded this,” she said in the release about being valedictorian, “and also excited as I’m also completing my degree in three years. I feel very proud and excited to be a representative of this class.”
Mack, who received a degree in criminal justice, plans to attend the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law.
Friday’s commencement was for December 2020 and spring 2021 graduates.
The commencement speaker was actor Lamman Rucker, who has appeared in films and television shows such as Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married?” and “Meet the Browns.”
Rucker is also a civil rights activist and a supporter of organizations that include the Association of Black Cardiologists, the American Heart Association, the Black AIDS Institute and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
Rucker urged the graduates to focus on themselves and not outside influences.
“Run your race, find your voice, be yourself and not some fake version of someone else,” he said. “Be true to yourself, be true to God, and you’ll be more than you ever imagined by being yourself.”
Kentucky State President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II said 202 degrees were conferred Friday, up from 162 degrees in May 2020.
Of those degrees, 87% were undergraduate and 13% were graduate degrees. Of the 202 graduates, 35% are non-Black.
