From the first time Kentucky State University baseball coach Rob Henry saw Collier Higgs swing a bat, he knew Higgs was a talented player.
It didn’t take long for Henry to learn Higgs is so much more.
Higgs was recently named the SIAC (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) Man of the Year, an honor that recognizes the conference’s the top male student-athlete for his athletic, academic, service and leadership involvement.
Higgs, of Owensboro, first visited KSU when he attended a summer baseball camp.
“I remember it very clearly,” Henry said. “He was hitting off a tee, and after his first swing I told my assistant coach, we were out of earshot of Collier, but I told him ‘I’m going to offer him today.’
“He had a really pure, strong, left-handed swing, and the more I watched him the more I liked him, and the more I talked to him the more I liked him. He’s a great young man. He’s very easy to get along with.”
Higgs was sold on Kentucky State immediately.
“It was love at first sight. My first choice, and my last choice, was to go to KSU,” said Higgs, who made a visit to the school later that same year. “It was the people and the atmosphere, everything about it. It felt like home to me.”
Higgs, who played left field this season, finished the year hitting .321 with 32 runs batted in, 10 doubles and four home runs.
He received preseason and postseason all-conference honors, and he secured a spot on the Minority Baseball Prospects (MBP) All-Star team for two consecutive seasons.
Higgs has also excelled in the classroom. He graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, maintaining a 4.0 grade point average and being named KSU’s valedictorian.
“My parents always taught me to be a good person, to be a good student,” he said. “I wanted to be a great athlete, but I had to do the work to get out on the field.
“It was never about making all As, it was never about being valedictorian, it was never about being the SIAC Man of the Year, but I’m grateful for the opportunities, and I’m glad God provided this situation for my family and myself.”
Among Higgs’ community service was working with the Miracle League in Lexington along with his Thorobred teammates. The Miracle League’s mission, according to its website, is “to provide children and adults with special needs the opportunity to grow and develop through playing baseball in a fun, barrier-free, family environment.”
He also works with the Breaking the Cycle program in Owensboro, where he is spending the summer.
“It’s a program for kids, to help keep them off the streets and to be passionate about what they love,” Higgs said. “When I was growing up a lot of people helped me. It just takes one spark of information to drive someone, and I’m hoping to do that for the younger generation.”
Balancing all his obligations took some work.
“It was very, very difficult,” Higgs said. “You have to be level headed, for sure. I think being focused was the biggest thing that helped me. Time management is important, but doing community work, being a full-time student, playing baseball, it can be overwhelming.
“You have to be a student first, and whatever comes after that is icing. I’ve had a lot of support from my coaches, professors and family.”
Higgs will continue his education in the fall, returning to Kentucky State to work on a master’s degree in business administration.
He has two years of baseball eligibility left due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and a shortened season in 2021, and he plans to play next year.
Henry is happy to have Higgs back.
“He’s the consummate teammate,” Henry said. “No one is jealous of the attention or resentful of his accolades. He’s been through a lot of adversity, and he’s handled it with dignity and grace.”
Among the challenges Higgs has faced is his mother battling cancer.
“She’s doing OK,” he said, “and she wants to be sure I’m doing OK. She’s given me more help than anyone else.”
Higgs has also dealt with injuries, including a torn hamstring suffered in September that kept him away from baseball until late February.
“No one wants to go to rehab or physical therapy, but he embraced it because he knew it would get him back to the team faster,” Henry said. “He’s a great person, and he makes people better.
“I’m sure every coach of every sport in the conference has someone they think should be the Man of the Year, but they couldn’t have picked anyone better than Collier. They’re aren’t many like him, and I’m thankful and grateful I get to coach him.”
