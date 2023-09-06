They say an apple a day might keep the doctor away. Later this month Kentucky State University faculty, staff and students will have the chance to stock up on lots of apples and other culinary delights as “Celebrate KSU Day” returns to the Franklin County Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Celebrate KSU Flyer 2023

Starting at 8:30 a.m., the first 50 KSU staff, faculty or students with their official school IDs will receive a $25 Shop Local gift card, courtesy of the City of Frankfort. A student hike to the Farmers Market Pavilion via the Thorobred Trail will be hosted by WalkBike Frankfort at 10 a.m.

