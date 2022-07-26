KSU pool

The pool at Kentucky State University's Exum Center was drained after being closed in October due to a boiler failure. On Monday, the city commission approved a resolution to fund $30,000 for an assessment of the pool. (State Journal file photo)

At Monday night’s voting session of the Frankfort Board of Commissioners, the agenda was packed but the city’s increased interest in building a strong relationship with Kentucky State University proved to be a focus.  

After a motion was passed to advance an action item from the lower agenda to the top of the board’s discussions following community comments, the action item was announced as an official memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the city and KSU to proceed with an architectural/engineering study of necessary repairs and costs tied to the rehabilitation and repair of the Exum Center swimming pool. The motion to accept and approve the MOA was passed unanimously, but there has been no formal announcement of a start date for the study. 

The issue was tabled at the June voting meeting after KSU officials agreed to the terms of the resolution but would not sign a statement to that effect.

