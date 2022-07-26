The pool at Kentucky State University's Exum Center was drained after being closed in October due to a boiler failure. On Monday, the city commission approved a resolution to fund $30,000 for an assessment of the pool. (State Journal file photo)
At Monday night’s voting session of the Frankfort Board of Commissioners, the agenda was packed but the city’s increased interest in building a strong relationship with Kentucky State University proved to be a focus.
After a motion was passed to advance an action item from the lower agenda to the top of the board’s discussions following community comments, the action item was announced as an official memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the city and KSU toproceedwith an architectural/engineering study of necessary repairs and costs tied to the rehabilitation and repair of the Exum Center swimming pool.The motion to accept and approve the MOA was passed unanimously, but there has been no formal announcement of a start date for the study.
At the invitation of City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, KSU’s acting athletic director and football coach Ramon Johnson introduced himself formally to the board, as well as introducing KSU’s general counsel, Lisa Lang, Associate Director and Senior Women's Administrator of Athletics Jacqueline Duvall and Sports Information Director Christian Flowers.
“I wanted to extend an olive branch to the Frankfort community,” Johnson said. “One of my biggest platforms while I am in this seat is to make sure weembraceand acknowledge our relationship with the Frankfort community.
“I want to establish an authentic relationship with the Frankfort community.”
Johnson then invited the commission and community members to any event on campus that residents wish to attend this fall, including football and volleyball games.
“I believe in Frankfort, and I believe in Kentucky State University, and I want our relationship to not only be established but also sustained. Both partieshave toembrace the fact that we belong to each other,” he explained.
It was also announced that Sept. 3is going to be “Frankfort Day” at KSU’s first home football game of the season and aside from the game there will be other activities available to students and members of the community.
Other approvals by city leaders included changes to the retirement plans for city employees and adoption of a new pay scale system, as well as a professional services contract foranticipatedsewer improvements to storm sewers on Washington Street and the Broadway/High street corridor.
The board also unanimously OK'd the establishment of a policyregardinga new “rainy day fund” for the city. Funds allotted will be usedin the event ofbudgetary shortfalls and can also be applied towards projects within the strategic plans for city improvement, the parks master plan and the downtown master plan.According to the Government Finance Officers Association, this fund should be a minimum of two months’ revenue.
Despite a citizen’s request to reconsider his appointment earlier in the evening, Tim Luscher was reappointed to the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, while local realtor Harry Carver was appointed to the Board of Zoning Adjustment.
